New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader and Polit Bureau member of the party, Brinda Karat, on Thursday slammed both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for abusing each other in the poll campaigns in Rajasthan and Telangana, and claiming defeat in the World Cup Final for their top leader.

Karat said that it looks like both parties are in competition 'Hum kisi se kam nahi,' in terms of abusing each other.

Also Read | Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s High End Vehicles to Be Auctioned by IT Department in Bengaluru.

"Both Congress and BJP are abusing each other in the poll campaigns as if a new film is being made 'Hum kisi se kam nahi' (we are no less than anyone). This competition is going on for abusing each other," Karat said while speaking to ANI.

"These people have such conservative propaganda...what are you trying to say? And by such sarcasm and abusing each other (Congress and BJP), they are proving that our politics is all about how much we can abuse each other in the poll-bound state. This is also a fact that both BJP and Congress are not raising the issues of the people and diverting attention from the real issues to garland votes by cheating people," she said.

Also Read | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says Will Go to Delhi Next Month To Meet PM Narendra Modi on Central Dues Issue.

The former Rajya Sabha MP further said that, in order to lower the political standards of India and to sideline the issues of the people, both these parties are using abuses so that people's minds shift from real issues to abuses.

"This is not right. These are all the top leaders of the country who are against each other. What kind of politics is this? You are not ready to raise the issues of people who are facing problems on the ground," she added.

The BJP and Congress are at loggerheads over India's loss to Australia in the World Cup Final match on Sunday. Congress linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the Final match to be unlucky for the Indian players. The BJP went on to claim that India lost the match because it was held on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Claiming that India lost the Cricket World Cup Final due to the match date coinciding with Indira Gandhi's birthday, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he has requested BCCI not to schedule any future matches on the birthdays of Gandhi family members.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "panauti" (harbinger of bad luck), linking his presence to India's loss against Australia at the World Cup final in Ahmedabad two days ago. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)