New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) People in the national capital woke up to a humid morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 83 per cent.

The weather department has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city will hover around 36 degrees Celsius. It has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for July 26 and has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of the speed 30-40 km/hr. A yellow alert has been issued for July 27.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the air quality index (AQI) at 9.05 am in Delhi stood at 98.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

