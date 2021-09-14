Mangaluru, Sep 14 (PTI) Hundreds of party workers and people from all walks of life paid their last respects to departed Congress leader and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes when his body was kept at party offices in Udupi and Mangaluru for public viewing on Tuesday.

Earlier in the morning, the mortal remains were taken to his native district of Udupi, where a mass was held at the Mother of Sorrows Church. The ceremony was conducted by bishop of Udupi diocese, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo.

State Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, former ministers Vinay Kumar Sorake, Pramod Madhwaraj, Udupi District Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan and zilla panchayat CEO Naveen Bhat paid homage to the leader.

The body was later taken to his ancestral house at Brahmagiri in the district and then to the district Congress committee office. People on both sides of the road showered flowers on the vehicle carrying the remains.

The body was shifted back to Mangaluru in the afternoon where several leaders and supporters paid their last respects.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and police commissioner N Shashi Kumar were among the dignitaries who paid homage.

Former minister B Ramanath Rai, U T Khader, MLA, DCC president Harish Kumar MLC, former MLC Ivan D'Souza and others were present.

Sources said the mortal remains will be taken to Milagres Church in the city, where a prayer mass will be held on Wednesday. In the evening, the body will be airlifted to Bengaluru and kept at the morgue overnight.

The mortal remains will be kept at the Congress headquarters in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The final blessing is arranged at Saint Patrick's Church from 3.30 pm onwards and burial will be conducted at Hosur cemetery in Bengaluru.

