Latur, Jan 20 (PTI) A sessions court in Maharashtra's Latur district has acquitted a man, his parents and two brothers who were accused of killing his wife over money nearly four years ago.

In his order of January 17, District and Sessions Court Judge ST Tripathi acquitted the five saying the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against them.

According to court documents, victim Manisha Kamble married one Sachin Beske in 2019. Sachin and his family members allegedly used to pressure Manisha to bring Rs 2 lakh from her parents to buy a vehicle.

Sachin, his parents and two brothers strangled Manisha with a scarf on April 26, 2020, said her father Balbhim Mahadev Kamble in his complaint to the MIDC police in Latur. A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 498A (cruelty by husband or relative).

The court acquitted the five holding that the case was dependent upon circumstantial evidence and the prosecution had failed to prove the chain of circumstantial evidence, said advocate Sachin Jawale, who represented the defendants.

