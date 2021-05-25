New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday held a virtual meeting to review the progress of free distribution of ration in the national capital for the months of May and June under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY).

A government statement said the minister directed assistant commissioners (F&S) and Food and Supplies officers and inspectors of the all 70 F&S circles in Delhi to make regular field visits and ensure that all fair price shops (FPS) dealers are distributing full quota of foodgrains free of cost to the beneficiaries.

"He conveyed his displeasure about a number of fair price shops found closed during working hours when the minister recently visited Shalimar Bagh, Sultanpuri and Mustafabad areas of Delhi. The minister warned that in case FPSs are found closed during prescribed working hours, strict action will be taken against not only the erring FPS dealers but also against the concerned FSI, FSO and AC," the statement said.

Earlier, Hussain had announced that all fair price shops will open throughout the week from 9 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 7 pm for the smooth distribution of ration free of cost to the NFSA and PMGKAY beneficiaries.

The minister had said the Delhi government will soon start distributing 5 kg of foodgrains (4kg wheat and 1kg rice) per person free of cost for the months of May and June to non-PDS beneficiaries -- those who do not possess any ration card -- as well.

"This distribution will be carried out from one school in each of 280 wards of Delhi. CFS directed all FSOs/FSIs to check the suitability of shortlisted schools falling in their respective jurisdiction and send a report including the requisite details of heads of schools, to headquarters by evening," according to the statement.

Husain directed the officers to take "strict and swift action" against erring FPS dealers found indulging in malpractices such as misbehaviour, diversion of foodgrains, hoarding, black-marketing, short dispensing of ration etc.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)