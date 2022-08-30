Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI) Syed Abdahu Quadri alias Kashaf, who was seen in a viral video leading the 'sar tan se juda' slogan against the suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh, was detained under the Preventive Detention Act, police said on Tuesday.

On the intervening night of August 22 and 23, Quadri along with a number of supporters staged "dharna" in front of the Police Commissioner's office, in protest against posting of offensive video by Raja Singh, on social media allegedly against Prophet Mohammed and his lifestyle.

The detenu instigated the protestors to raise provocative and inflammatory slogans as "Naare Takbeer Allah Hu Akbar – Gustak-e-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda" (beheading is the only punishment for a person who disrespects the Prophet) and has allegedly created hatred and ill-will between two religious communities in the city.

His acts adversely affected the maintenance of public order in the city, the police alleged.

Quadri is involved in four offences in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, among them three are related to creating hatred between Muslims and Hindus, a release from police said.

The Cyber Crime police of the city executed the PD order on him on Tuesday and he was sent to a Central Prison here, it added.

