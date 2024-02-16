Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16 (ANI): Hyderabad's archer, Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, secured a 100 percentile in the JEE Mains by scoring 300 out of 300 in the exam.

He was supposed to participate in the recent Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai but could not attend the competition due to his JEE Mains exam.

Speaking to ANI, Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri says, "I am a student of FIITJEE Junior College. I am also an archer. I was selected to participate in the recent KHELO India Youth Games and was one of the 18 archers selected from across the country. I hope to pursue archery in college along with a PhD, as I want to become a physicist in the future. I also scored 300 out of 300 in the recent JEE Mains. I have been shooting since the 3rd grade and it's something that I aim to continue in my adult life."

Kiran Chandra Kalluri, the father of the student-archer Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, expressed immense pride as his son secured a perfect 100 percentile in the recently concluded JEE Mains.

Kiran Chandra Kalluri, father of Sriyashas, says, "We are very proud that Sriyashas has achieved 100 percentile in the recently concluded JEE Mains. He is one of the 23 students across the country who have achieved this and one of the only seven students from Telangana who have achieved the 100 percentile. He has achieved this by scoring 300 out of 300 in the JEE Mains. Apart from performing well academically, Sriyashas has also excelled in archery. He is a compound archer who is very passionate about archery. He has performed well both at the district level and the state level. He has even represented Telangana and played along with international players in the senior category," Sriyashas said.

"We are proud of Sriyashas that he could effectively manage both his academics and sports. He is the only player from Telangana who has been selected for the past 3 Khelo Indias in the compound archery boys category. Unfortunately, he could not go to Chennai this time because the archery tournament was starting on the same date that he had JEE Mains. He has participated in many national championships across the country," he added.

Shilpa, the mother of Mohan Kalluri said, 'I know that whatever he thinks and wants to do, he will accomplish." (ANI)

