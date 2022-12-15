Visual from the spot of chemical explosion (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15 (ANI): Two persons were injured after a bottle of thinner exploding led to a chemical explosion in a dump yard in Hyderabad.

The Head of the Clues team, Dr Venkanna told ANI that the bottle of thinner exploded in a dump yard after it was left closed.

Also Read | Tiger Kills Three People in Separate Incidents in Chandrapur; 50 People Killed by Big Cats So Far in Maharashtra District.

"A bottle of thinner exploded in the dump yard after somebody left it closed," he said.

The police informed that both the persons injured in the explosion are out of danger now.

Also Read | Gambia Children Deaths: Maiden Pharma's Cough Syrup Samples Found To Be of Standard Quality, Says Government.

"A 45-year-old man and his 15-year-old son were injured in the explosion, they are undergoing treatment in the hospital and are out of danger," he added.

Further details are underway in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)