Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy said that Hyderabad city is a victim of Telangana Chief Minister KCR family's selfishness.

While addressing the public at Gandhi Bhavan, he said, "KCR family will sacrifice the city of Hyderabad for its selfishness. The city of Hyderabad has been destroyed during the 9 years of BRS rule. Even Nizam did not create such destruction in the city of Hyderabad".

"For a Rs 100 crore property KCR's family had paid Rs 17 crores. There are special regulations for construction in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills areas and also near KBR Park. Since these are elevated places, the airport authority's permission should be taken for the construction so as not to obstruct the flights. Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills have a special natural environment and they enforce special regulations for building constructions there.KBR Park is considered an Eco-Sensitive Zone. That is why there are very few commercial buildings in the vicinity of KBR Park. Only after KCR came to the construction around the park increased," he added.

Revanth Reddy further alleged that where 5 storeys are not permitted in the KBR Park area permission was given for a 21-storey building.

"There was a heritage building belonging to the Nizam Nawabs near the BC Study Circle on the way to the Cancer Hospital from KBR Park. The building was bought by Kurra Srinivasa Rao's firm KS&CS Developers. It is alleged that it was demolished against the rules. Our legislator Sampath Kumar said that when this issue was raised during the debate on the Municipal Act in the Assembly, KCR tried to suppress it. According to the previous rules, 1200 yards of this is a green belt. For the remaining 5800 yards, only 60 thousand square feet should be allowed," he said.

In 2016, the owner KS&CS Developers applied for the construction of the building. Then the BRS leaders threatened and put pressure and 2704 yards of land was written in the name of Namaste Telangana MD and Chairman Damodar Rao. After the government came for the second time in 2019, Srinivasa Rao's property was transferred. As a result, permission was given for 21 floors whereas per the old rules, no permission was given for a 5-storey building. How was permission given for 21 floors in 3 thousand yards of land?" he added.

He further mentioned that the construction of high-rise buildings near KBR Park will lead to a dangerous situation for the existence of peacocks in the region.

"If such permissions are given within 3 thousand yards, what is the environmental condition of the park? The 21-storey apartment will cause huge traffic problems near KBR Park. There is also a danger to the existence of the national bird peacocks and other birds in the KBR Park due to the gases coming out from the AC's used by the people living in that building, and the environment may be damaged there," he said.

TPCC chief Reddy also said that the word robbery falls flat in front of KCR's robbery.

"I put a challenge before you. Not Rs 17 crores, if I give Rs 40 crores, will KCR give that land? Isn't this proof that the lands were written off under threat? The word "robbery" falls flat before KCR's robbery. A new word should be created in the dictionary for them," he said.

Reddy further mentioned that BRS leaders have caused enough destruction in the city of Hyderabad.

"Minister KTR and his father will do this much destruction together? If people believe you and put the state in your hands, will you do this much destruction? Traffic in the city is due to issuing permits against the rules in the hope of commissions. Why do floods occur only with little rain? The D9 (Dawood 9) gang including KCR, KTR, Somesh Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Jayesh Ranjan, Venkatrami Reddy is causing so much destruction in Hyderabad city. There is no question of leaving anyone behind. This is the culmination of KCR's wicked rule," he said. (ANI)

