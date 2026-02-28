Ahmedabad, February 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Semiconductor Assembly, Test and Packaging (ATMP) facility of Micron Semiconductor Technology India Private Limited in Sanand. As per an official press release issued by PMO, "The inauguration marks a significant milestone in India's semiconductor manufacturing journey, with the commencement of commercial production and shipment of the first made-in-India semiconductor memory modules from the Sanand ATMP facility. This development represents a major step forward in strengthening India's position in the global semiconductor value chain." INC Has Now Become ‘Muslim League-Maoist Congress, Says PM Narendra Modi in Ajmer (Watch Video).

The project, which had its ground-breaking ceremony in September 2023, was the first proposal approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). With a total outlay of more than Rs 22,500 crore, construction commenced soon after approval, reflecting the Government's commitment to fast-tracking strategic semiconductor investments in the country. The Sanand facility, once fully ramped up, will feature approximately 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space, making it one of the world's largest raised-floor cleanrooms. The facility is designed to serve customers worldwide and address the growing global demand for memory and storage solutions, driven by rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence and high-performance computing. National Science Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings, Says We Celebrate Spirit of Research, Innovation That Drives Nation Forward.

The Sanand ATMP facility will convert advanced Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and NAND semiconductor wafers from Micron's global manufacturing network into finished memory and storage products, catering to customers across global markets. "The establishment and operationalisation of this facility underscores India's emergence as a trusted and competitive destination for semiconductor manufacturing and aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of building a resilient and self-reliant technology ecosystem in the country," mentioned in the release," mentioned in the press note.

