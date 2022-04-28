Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 28 (ANI): Alleviating the financial burden of girls' marriage in Telangana, the Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme, is seen as a boon for the many poor families in the state.

Vivek, a resident of Hyderabad hailed the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme on Thursday saying that it helped him to marry off his sister during the COVID pandemic.

Vivek, son of Anju, while speaking to ANI said, "My sister, Varsha got married last year to Manoj Kumar. As there was a COVID situation, at that time it was getting difficult to arrange a certain amount for marriage. So we had to take a loan and keep my sister's marriage on hold."

"Later, as it was getting difficult to repay the debt, one of the senior leaders Anil told us that there is a Kalyana Lakshmi scheme for poor people which can help them to overcome their financial problems," added Vivek.

The State Government launched the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme to provide financial assistance in the form of a one-time grant of Rs 1,00,116 to unmarried girls (above 18 years of age) from SC, ST, BC and EBC. (with a combined income of both parents not exceeding Rs 2,00,000 per annum) at the time of their marriage. This initiative not only curbed child marriages to a significant extent but also alleviated the financial burden of girls' marriage.

He further said, "We applied for the Kalyana Laxmi scheme. Due to that welfare scheme, we got an amount of Rs 1,00,116 (One lakh One hundred and sixteen rupees). As we couldn't repay the loan, the financers used to come home for recovery every day. The amount was very helpful and we cleared the loan as well. He further thanked Chief Minister KCR and Minister KTR for introducing the scheme."

Anju, the mother of Varsha said that she postponed her daughter's marriage in the month of February 2021. "Due to the COVID pandemic, nobody helped us. It was the CM KCR scheme that relieved us from the debt burden," she added. (ANI)

