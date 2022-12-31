Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 30 (ANI): Telangana PCC Campaign Committee Chairman and ex-MP Madhu Goud Yaskhi on Friday hit out at Chief Minister KC Rao over youths' involvement in drugs and said that Hyderabad is no more a Vishwa Nagar (World class city) but a Vish Nagar (poison city).

Yaskhi also alleged that Hyderabad has become a drugs capital after the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) came to power.

Also Read | Killer on the Run for 28 Years Nabbed After Landing in Mumbai From Qatar.

"In the past eight years after BRS came to power, Hyderabad has become the capital for drugs. The youths are addicted to drugs. For the upcoming new year celebrations, Hyderabad Police have given permission to 900 rave parties," he alleged.

Madhu Yaskhi's remarks came during the protest, staged by Telangana Youth Congress activists against narcotic drugs at KBR Park in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Tigress’ Dead Body Found in Umaria.

"The Youth Congress and other youth activists have started a campaign, 'Say NO to Drugs'. The government should be the custodian to protect the youth and their health and promote their education but unfortunately, the Telangana government is indulging in the shameful act of promoting drugs," the Congress leader said.

"You may have parties but don't do drugs. This government is shameful, inhuman and promoting drugs and making youth addicted to drugs. We strongly condemn the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party government of inaction against the drugs case," he alleged.

The Youth Congress president of Greater Hyderabad, Motta Rohit said, "As you all know, tomorrow there are going to be celebrations in the city on the eve of New Year, we have been witnessing that Hyderabad which is known in the world as IT-hub has slowly come into recognition as the drug capital of India." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)