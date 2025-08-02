Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 2 (ANI): One man was arrested by Saifabad Police, Hyderabad City, for allegedly assaulting two persons here and spreading the video of the incident, inciting and provoking communal tensions, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Raheel (24 years).

Also Read | Tamil Lyricist Vairamuthu Urges PM Narendra Modi To Make 'Thirukkural' National Book of India.

"A recent incident has come to light where two individuals were harassed in a public place, with the act being filmed without consent and circulated on social media. Preliminary investigation reveals that the video was deliberately shared with the intent to provoke communal sentiments, invade personal privacy, and promote divisive narratives. The individual who recorded and transmitted the video has been arrested. Relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act have been invoked," DCP Hyderabad (Central Zone) K Shilpavalli said.

Police said the accused began recording both on his mobile phone and questioned the woman for being with a man from a different religion while wearing a hijab.

Also Read | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Pre-Poll Push Hiking Donations for Durga Puja Committees To Face Legal Challenge in Calcutta High Court.

"He used abusive language, threatened them, and physically assaulted both individuals and threatened them with dire consequences. He also snatched Neeraj's helmet and threw it on him to injure. They fled away on their bike with fear. He followed them in an intimidating manner by video graphing them with his cell phone until they reached the Himayat Nagar area," police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)