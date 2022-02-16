Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Hyderabad police has busted a racket involved in selling fake education certificates by arresting 10 persons, including an assistant professor of Sarvepalli Radhakrishna University in Bhopal, said police on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Hyderabad Police City Commissioner CV Anand said, "They used to target those students who have failed or couldn't complete their education. We have seized various fake certificates and other materials."

According to Hyderabad Commissioner, upon credible information, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone team along with local Police busted fake education certificates supply racket and conducted a raid at fake educational consultancy named 'Pride educational Academy' at Mehdipatnam, in the limits of Asif Nagar Police Station and apprehended one accused person.

"They made a rate chart. For engineering, B Tech degrees Rs 3 lakh, for B Com and BA degrees Rs 1.5 lakh, for B Sc degree certificate Rs 1.75, for MBA degree Rs 2.75 lakhs etc," the police commissioner said.

Police said that accused Gunti Maheswar Rao, was running fake consultancy and colluded with the management of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Swami Vivekananda University (SVN) in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, Glocal University in Sharanpur, Uttar Pradesh for supplying fake educational certificates to needy students of different courses by collecting huge amount from the innocent students and gain illegal easy money.

He further said accused Gunti Maheshwar Rao and Ancha Srikanth Reddy established the link with the institutions by getting in touch with Ketan Singh, an Assistant Professor at Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University in Bhopal. (ANI)

