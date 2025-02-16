Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Hyderabad City Police have deported a foreign national from Nigeria, for overstaying in India and engaging in illegal activities that posed a threat to the national security.

The individual was identified as 40-year-old Ikechukwu Sylvester Mbah.

According to an official release, Mbah, originally from Nigeria, arrived in Mumbai in 2012 on a business visa and initially engaged in the cloth trade.

He would purchase clothing at lower rates in Mumbai and export it to Nigeria. However, in 2019, Mbah was arrested by Taloja Police, Navi Mumbai, in connection with a Passport Act violation.

After serving a two-year sentence, he was released from Central Prison, Navi Mumbai, and began residing in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, with friends involved in drug trafficking.

On February 5, 2025, Mbah was found wandering suspiciously in the Humayun Nagar area of Hyderabad. Upon interrogation, he failed to provide any valid documents or explain his presence in the city.

It was revealed that his visa had expired, and he had overstayed in India without proper authorisation.

Following a thorough investigation and coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Mbah was deported to Nigeria, where he originally hailed from.

Hyderabad Police said that a growing number of foreign nationals have entered India on medical, student, or business visas and, despite the expiry of their visas and passports, have continued to stay in the country.

These individuals are often involved in illegal activities, such as trafficking, supplying, and selling various drugs, contributing to the increasing drug abuse in society.

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) urges the public to remain vigilant and avoid engaging in substance abuse.

The H-NEW team encourages citizens to report any information related to drug abuse by calling the dedicated helpline to make Hyderabad a drug-free city. (ANI)

