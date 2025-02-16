Chandigarh, February 16: A US military aircraft carrying 112 Indians landed at the Amritsar airport late on Sunday night, the third such flight bringing deportees as part of a crackdown by the Donald Trump administration against illegal immigrants. The plane landed at the airport at 10:03 pm, said sources.

Of the 112 deportees, 44 are from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, said sources. Families of some of the deportees have reached the airport. Deportation of Indians by US: 8 Gujaratis Deported from America Land at Ahmedabad Airport; Sent to Native Places.

Third US Plane With 112 Indian Deportees Lands at Amritsar Airport

#WATCH | Punjab: Aircraft carrying the third batch of illegal Indian immigrants lands in Amritsar as it arrives from the US. pic.twitter.com/siuyMUTbMP — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

VIDEO | Punjab: Third US plane with 112 illegal Indian immigrants on board lands at Amritsar airport. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/NyJTLHPUgU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 16, 2025

The deportees will be allowed to head to their homes after completion of all formalities including immigration, verification and background checks. Arrangements have been made for the transportation of deportees to their destination.

