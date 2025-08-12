Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 12 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Tuesday detained Bajrang Dal members and BJP workers after they forcefully tried to enter the Peddamma Thalli temple in Hyderabad to offer prayers amid demands for its reconstruction.

The visuals from the spot showed Police lifting the protesting crowd from the road and corralling them into the bus.

Also Read | Who Is Minta Devi? All About '124-Year-Old' Voter Featuring on INDIA Bloc Leaders' T-Shirts in Protest Against Bihar SIR.

The crowd had gathered outside the Peddamma Thalli temple after Hindu organisations had given a call to perform prayers, demanding reconstruction of the temple allegedly demolished by the government and revenue officials.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ramchander Rao was allegedly put under house arrest over the row related to the temple.

Also Read | 'One Nation, One Election' Bill: Lok Sabha Extends Deadline for Joint Parliamentary Committee's Report.

According to a police official, the BJP state president was likely to attend a program called by Hindu organisations to perform prayers at the Peddamma Thalli temple. Noting the seriousness of the matter, police put him under house arrest to maintain law and order.

"Today, Hindu organisations gave a call to perform prayers at the Peddamma Thalli temple in Banjara Hills, which was demolished by officials. We received information that BJP President Ramchander Rao was also likely to participate in the program. To prevent a law and order issue, we have placed him under house arrest," a police official from Osmania University police station said.

Speaking about the house arrest, BJP state president, Ramchander Rao, accused Congress of restricting Hindu religious activities, while emphasising the locals' call for reconstruction of the temple allegedly demolished by government and revenue officials.

Speaking with ANI, Ramchander Rao said, "Today, in the early hours, the police came to my residence and informed me that I'm under house arrest. After inquiry, they told me that it's related to the Pedamma Temple in Banjara Hills, which was demolished by the government and revenue officials. The local people have been demanding its reconstruction, and some have called for a puja at the temple site." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)