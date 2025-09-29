Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police, in the wake of unravelling one of the largest film piracy rackets in recent times, convened a high-level meeting with members of the Telugu film fraternity.

According to an official release, those who attended the meeting included heroes, producers, exhibitors, and digital distribution partners. They were briefed on the findings and explained how the offences were being committed, as well as the precautions to be taken.

Also Read | 'Her Mann Ki Baat': PM Narendra Modi Writes Foreword for Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni's Memoir 'I Am Giorgia' To Be Launched in India.

During the meeting, officers detailed the two primary modes of piracy exposed in the recent investigation. In the first, offenders discreetly recorded movies inside theatres using mobile devices. In the second, cybercriminals hacked digital distribution systems well before a film's release, illegally accessing and copying high-value original studio content.

CP Anand said that the probe identified a number of piracy portals, including TamilMV, Tail Blasters and Movierulz and showed how these sites are monetised or promoted by sponsors such as online gaming and betting operators. Pirated files are further circulated through torrent websites, Telegram channels and illegal streaming platforms. Visitor data on these sites is often harvested and used to commit additional cybercrimes, including fraud, digital arrests, etc.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress-Led Himachal Pradesh Government for Undoing GST Cut by Raising Cement Price (Watch Videos).

The Police Commissioner outlined practical precautions for each stakeholder and emphasised the importance of robust cybersecurity practices across all stakeholders, including regular audits of digital delivery platforms, strict access controls, and swift reporting of suspicious activity. Theatre owners were urged to strengthen on-ground vigilance, restrict the use of recording devices, and adopt advanced surveillance to deter in-hall piracy attempts. Production units were instructed to maintain a strict chain of custody for content and conduct thorough forensics, including examination of water markings.

The film industry representatives welcomed the initiative and assured their full cooperation. Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Nani, Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman V Venkata Ramana Reddy (Dil Raju) and other film fraternity members attended the meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)