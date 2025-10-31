Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 31 (ANI): On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India and Architect of United India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel celebrated nationwide as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) the Hyderabad City Police organised a grand 'Run for Unity' on Friday morning at People's Plaza, Necklace Road, Hyderabad.

The event, aimed at reaffirming the commitment to the nation's unity, integrity, and security while drawing inspiration from Sardar Patel's contribution to India's political integration, witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 5,000 citizens and runners. Parallel events were also held across seven zones under the Hyderabad City Police jurisdiction.

The run was graced by Konidela Chiranjeevi, Former Union Minister and Film Actor, as the Chief Guest, and B. Sivadhar Reddy, IPS, Director General of Police, Telangana, as the Guest of Honour.

They were joined by senior police officials, including Sandeep Shandilya, IPS (Director, Eagle), M.M. Bhagwat, IPS (Additional DGP, Law & Order), V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad), Tafseer Iqubal, IPS (Joint CP, Law & Order), D. Joel Davis, IPS (Joint CP, Traffic), K. Shilpavalli, IPS (DCP, Central Zone), K. Apoorva Rao, IPS (DCP, Special Branch), Dhara Kavitha (DCP, Cyber Crime), Lavanya Naik Jadhav (DCP, Women Safety), and other officials and staff.

Konidela Chiranjeevi said, "Sardar Patel's strong resolve, vision, and dedication are exemplary for the present generation."

He added, "Sardar Patel was the great blessing who unified a fragmented nation of 560 pieces into 'One Nation'."

He further praised the police for taking Patel's message of 'Unity in Diversity' to the masses through such programs.

Referring to the menace of cybercrime, Chiranjeevi said, "Deep Fake is a huge menace, but the DGP and Hyderabad CP Sajjanar are taking the matter seriously and personally supervising the case. The public should not fear cybercrimes as the police system is fully supportive."

Telangana DGP B. Sivadhar Reddy said, "This is more than just a 'run'; it is an inspiration for everyone to commit to national unity."

He lauded Sardar Patel's determination, saying it "led to the successful integration of over 560 princely states, thereby strengthening the nation."

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said, "The youth should take Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as an ideal and strive for the creation of a good society."

He further advised the public "not to panic about Cyber Crimes. Specifically, the 'Deep Fake' issue is being taken seriously, and the Police are focusing on tracing the roots of the cybercriminals involved."

Cautioning against misuse of bank accounts, Sajjanar said, "Children giving away 'Mule Accounts' to cybercriminals for small amounts (₹5,000 or ₹10,000) risk facing legal troubles." (ANI)

