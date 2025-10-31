Pune, October 31: The Mumbai Police’s South Region Cyber Cell on Wednesday, October 29, registered an FIR against NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar for allegedly creating a fake Aadhaar card in the name of US President Donald Trump. The case against Rohit Pawar comes after a complaint filed by BJP’s social media coordinator Dhananjay Wagaskar.

According to the Times of India, Dhananjay Wagaskar alleged that Rohit Pawar’s act endangered social security and incited anger against an autonomous institution. After receiving the complaint, the police registered a case was registered against Pawar and the website creator, user, owner, and other related parties for forgery, identity theft, and circulating false information under sections 336(2), 336(3), 336(4), 337, 353(1)(B), 353(1)(C), and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66(C) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Is Aadhaar on List of Documents Required During SIR Exercise? CEC Gyanesh Kumar Says Aadhaar Card Not Proof of Citizenship or Date of Birth, Can Be Used as Identity Proof.

The news agency PTI reported that Pawar termed the registration of the FIR as “funny” and noted he was just demonstrating how the Aadhaar card system was “flawed” and insisted no forgery was involved in his action. Talking to reporters in Pune, the Opposition MLA on Thursday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should have called him to seek details and ordered an investigation into the matter. Rules Changing From November 1, 2025: From Banking and Education Payments to Aadhaar Card Updates; Take a Look at Key Rule Changes.

“But after wasting 15 days, all they have done is file a useless FIR,” the NCP (SP) general secretary added. Pawar, during a press conference on October 16, demonstrated how fake Aadhaar cards were being prepared on a website and used to register bogus voters.

