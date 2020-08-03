Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Hyderabad has been ranked 16 th among the "Top 20 Most Surveilled Cities globally" according to a report published by a UK-based firm.

According to a tweet by the Director-General of Police of Telangana, M Mahender Reddy, the firm Comparitech conducted a survey of cities, in which Hyderabad with its 3 lakh CCTV cameras being used to keep tab on a city that has a population of a little over 1 crore, figured 16th in the most surveilled cities.

"UK #Comparitech Rept : #HyderabadCity with 3Lakh surveillance cameras ranked 16 among the Top20 #MostSurveilledCities across the world. (*Usage, No.of cameras & Safety). Congratulations to all the stakeholders firstly #TheCommunities for making the city a safer place to live in," the DGP tweeted.

The DGP also attached a snapshot of the survey, in which Taiyuan in China was ranked first with 4,65,255 CCTV cameras

Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City said that Hyderabad was ranked first in India.

"It is a very proud moment. And the public who contributed through Nenu Saitham program installed more than three lakh cameras. Due to which we have gained the first position in India and a sixteenth position in the world. Our target is to install ten lakh CCTV Cameras in Hyderabad in the upcoming four years," he told ANI.

Kumar continued saying that he believes that in coordination with the public through the Nenu Saitham program they shall achieve this target. (ANI)

