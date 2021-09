Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16 (ANI): The accused in the alleged rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad has been found dead at the Ghanpur Railway track, informed the police officials on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, the Warangal Commissioner of Police, Tarun Joshi said that "The dead body of the accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad has been found on the Ghanpur Railway Track in the state's Jangaon district."

According to police, a 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her 30-year-old neighbour in Hyderabad on September 9. The incident took place in the Saidabad police station area of Hyderabad.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Dr Ramesh had informed that the girl went missing on Thursday morning and the police received a complaint. Immediately, they started the search operation but could not find her.

Her body was found at the accused's residence on Friday morning. However, the accused was absconding. Meanwhile, Hyderabad City Police has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs for information leading to the arrest of Pallakonda Raju (30) who allegedly raped and murdered a 6-year-old girl in the Saidabad area of the city.(ANI)

