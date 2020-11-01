Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 1 (ANI): Residents of Malakpet in Hyderabad on Saturday protested against the non-allotment of Rs 10,000 flood relief amount announced by the state government.

Nagaraju, Additional Inspector of Police, Chaderghat Police Station told ANI over the phone, "Local residents of Malakpet area protested at the main road under Chaderghat Police Station limits."

"They protested stating that they did not receive the Rs 10,000 flood relief amount announced by the state government. Ten protesters were arrested as preventive custody and a case was registered under Section 151 of CrPC," he added. (ANI)

