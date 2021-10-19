Visuals from Hyderabad's old city area on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. (Photo/ ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 19 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a festive atmosphere prevails across Telangana's Hyderabad as the city is all decked up to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed.

The old city in Hyderabad is decorated with lights, banners and flags. The city is illuminated and devotional songs were played.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is an annual celebration to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which commences with the sighting of the moon. The occasion also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet.

This year, as per the Gregorian calendar, the celebration began from the evening of October 18 and will last till the evening of October 19.

One of the most important parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies. Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts.

The Prophet's life and teachings, even today, continue to influence believers and instil them with the will to follow the path of righteousness. (ANI)

