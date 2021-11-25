Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 25 (ANI): Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said the progressive investigation of Hyderpora encounter is suggesting that "there is a terrorist and supportive terror network around him".

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the encounter. I can say with full authority that Police doing professional work and our officers know how to conduct ops."

"Investigation is in progress and it is suggesting that there's a terrorist and terror network around him supporting him," he said.

Further, Singh said, "Strong evidence is available in this case and there is someone who is providing a hiding place to a foreign terrorist in his own premises. And that terrorist is moving around in the city to pick up his targets."

"Somebody from the innocent civilians is taking him and picking up the targets for him. How he is an innocent civilian then?" he added.

The DGP said that the investigation is in progress and the information will be shared at the right time.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists had broken out in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on November 15 after input was received by police regarding the presence of terrorists in an illegal call centre in a private building in the area.

In an official statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that two terrorists identified as Haider, a foreign Pakistani terrorist and his associate Amir Ahmad resident of Banihal (a hybrid terrorist), were killed in the encounter.

It further stated that the owner of the building namely Altaf Ahmad as well as the tenant namely Mudasir Ahmad were also called to accompany the search party. However, in the encounter with terrorists, both received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed to their injuries. (ANI)

