Pune, Sep 6 (PTI) A hyena attacked two people in Khed tehsil in Pune and was later found dead, with forest officials on Monday stating that the animal was suffering from some infection.

The incident took place on Sunday and a video showing the hyena coming out of the thicket along the road and attacking an elderly person went viral on social media.

"It happened near Khapurdi village in Khed. Apart from the elderly person, the animal attacked a motorcyclist as well. The hyena was later found dead as it was suffering from some infection. It may have attacked people out of irritation due to the infection," informed Jayaram Gowda, deputy conservator of forests, Junnar division.

Several forested patches in Khed tehsil are home to a sizable number of hyenas, officials said.

