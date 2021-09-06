Dehradun, September 6: A 35-year-old man was found dead in Uttarakhand's capital city Dehradun on Sunday night. The body was found on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road in the Chunakhala area. The deceased has been identified as Sanid Beg. He is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district. The exact cause of the death is still not known. Rishikesh: 3 Washed Away While Swimming in Ganga.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Beg left for Mussoorie on September 3. However, he did not reach the hill town. His kin reported it to the police. Beg's motorcycle was located at the side of the Mussoorie-Dehradun road. Upon searching the area, the police recovered Beg's body.

"The body has been sent for postmortem, and we are investigating the cause of death," reported the media house quoting Rajeev Rauthan, station officer, Mussoorie, as saying. The police suspect that the man might have lost his balance and died after falling from the hills. The postmortem report is still pending.

Last month, a 13-year-old tribal boy died after falling from a hill while attending an online class in Odisha's Rayagada district. The deceased reportedly had climbed the hill near his Pandarguda village in Padmapur block for better internet connectivity. While attending the online class, a huge stone, on which the class 8 student of a Cuttack school was sitting, slipped, and he came rolling down the hill with the stone falling on his right leg and crushing it. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2021 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).