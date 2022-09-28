Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party secretary and former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde called herself a symbol of dynastic politics and said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot finish her off politically if she rules in the hearts of people.

Also Read | WhatsApp Users Beware! Indian Cyber Agency Warns Against Critical Bugs That May Affect Meta-Owned App on Both Android and iOS.

She had made the statement on September 17 during a programme held to mark the birthday of PM Modi.

Also Read | Lt Gen Anil Chauhan Appointed as New Chief of Defence Staff Following Nine Months Gap After Gen Bipin Rawat's Demise.

As her remarks about PM Modi were highlighted by a section of media, Munde on Wednesday alleged "sensationalisation" of news, with her party colleague and state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar saying that her statement was taken out of context.

During the programme, Munde had said, "Modiji wants to end dynastic politics...I am also a symbol of dynastic politics. But nobody can finish me off, not even Modiji, if I rule in your (people's) hearts."

At the event, she also urged children to keep a positive frame of mind in any situation and gave the example of PM Modi, saying he overcame all the challenges his childhood. "He did not even have money to buy a school uniform...So there is no harm in dreaming big."

The video clip of Munde's remarks went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Munde on Wednesday said, "My speech was part of various events organised to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is only one line about PM Modi. If people find time from 'sensationalisation' of news, they do need to see full video of my speech."

"I had made an appeal to people to make their place in the public by new style of politics, instead of using caste or money power. I was mentioning before the kids that we need a good political culture and in that context PM Modiji's name was mentioned," she added.

Mungantiwar, who is Cultural Affairs and Forests Minister, said, "She (Munde) is not unhappy with PM Narendra Modi. Her comments have been taken out of context."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)