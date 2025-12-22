Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], December 22 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah to offer a Chadar and seek prayers for peace and compassion across the world. The visit is significant as it comes during the Dargah's Urs celebration which draws lakhs of pilgrims.

On his visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Monday, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, "I consider myself fortunate that I have come to Ajmer once again. Today, we are here at the Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz to offer a 'chadar'. We will pray for peace in society and the country."

Also Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration Link: More Than 1 Crore Participants Register at innovateindia1.mygov.in, Know How To Apply Here.

Adding further, Rijiju said, "We have a lot of work to do for Ajmer Sharif, as it works under an Act of Parliament. It is my responsibility to assess everything."

Earlier, Rijiju also said, "We go every year. We went last year, too. I will pray that all people and our country prosper, and that harmony and peace prevail. May we all move towards a developed India..."

Also Read | India-New Zealand FTA: PM Narendra Modi, Christopher Luxon Aim To Double Bilateral Trade Over 5 Years.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of the most revered Sufi shrines in India. Every year, millions of devotees from around the world gather here to celebrate the Urs festival, a significant event commemorating the death anniversary of Khwaja Moinuddin Hassan Chishty.

Earlier, Kiren Rijiju met a Buddhist delegation from Himachal Pradesh at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. Sharing glimpses of the interaction on X, Rijiju said he met representatives of the Buddhist community from Lahaul, Spiti, Kinnaur and Dharamshala, describing the interaction as "a warm and meaningful exchange rooted in harmony, culture and shared values."

Sharing a post on X, Rijiju said, "On the auspicious occasion of Losar (New Year), I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Ladakh. May the New Year usher in happiness, prosperity and peace for all. Tashi Delek & Julley!"(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)