New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): After the ceremonial 21-gun salute to the National Flag at the historic Red Fort on Independence Day on Monday in which a made-in-India gun was used for the first time in 75 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the contribution of the armed forces in realising the AatmaNirbhar Bharat in the Defence sector.

PM Modi in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort said that all Indians will get inspired and feel empowered on hearing the roar of the made-in-India howitzer gun.

"After 75 years we have heard the proud sound of a Made-in-India weapon in the Independence Day gun salute. I salute the armed forces for this feat. The way they have borne the responsibility for my call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, I salute them for this," PM Modi said.

"For how long would we be dependent on the other countries? Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the responsibility of every section of society, every person and every government. Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not a government agenda or a government programme. It is a social movement which we have to carry forward," the prime minister said.

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) that was used for the ceremonial salute today has been designed by the Centre-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in partnership with Bharat Forge Limited, Mahindra Defence Naval System, Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division and public sector unit Ordnance Factory Board (OFB).

The gun is a towed 155 mm/52 calibre howitzer and was first publicly showcased at 68th Republic Day parade on 26 January 2017.

The Prime Minister also saluted the small children who said no to the imported toys and said that Aatmanirbhar Bharat runs through his veins.

"I also salute the children who are saying No to imported toys. When a 5-year-old says 'No videshi', Aatmanirbhar Bharat runs through his veins," he added.

Eulogising India's journey of Make In India, the Prime Minister highlighted the need to be self-reliant in the energy sector.

"Through the PLI (production linked incentive) schemes, we are becoming the manufacturing powerhouse of the world. People are coming to India to Make In India," he said.

"We need to be Aatmanirbhar in our energy sector. From solar energy to Mission Hydrogen to adoption to EVs (electric vehicles), we need to take these initiatives to the next level for energy independence," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier today, PM Modi hoisted the Tricolour at the Red Fort. Prior to that, he inspected the Guard of Honour which was positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.

The GoC Delhi area conducted the Prime Minister to the Saluting Base where a combined inter-services and police guards presented the general salute to him, following which PM Modi inspected the Guard of Honour.

On his arrival in the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

Later, a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, PM Modi inspected the Guard of Honour.

MI-17 helicopters showered flowers at the Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till Monday. (ANI)

