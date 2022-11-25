Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Even as actor Richa Chadha has faced flak for her remarks pertaining to Galwan clash for which she subsequently apologised, Congress leader Nagma plunged into the controversy. She has backed comments on social media which said that the actor was targeting a "political statement" by a senior Army officer.

Nagma told ANI on Friday that she did not support actor Richa Chadha on her tweet pertaining to Galwan clash and she had supported the Army veteran who made the comment.

"I only supported an Army veteran, not Richa Chadha's tweet. It's not right to say that I'm mocking the Army...If Army is ready to take on PoK, then why haven't BJP given them the go-ahead to do so?" Nagma said.

Nagma on Friday reacted to remarks of Colonel Ashok Kr Singh (retd) in which he referred to Richa Chadha's tweet.

"Galwan controversy on tweet by @RichaChadha I don't think she mocked sacrifice of soldiers ..she was rather targeting a political statement given by a serving General to benefit BJP in elections. When Army gets politicised then be ready for criticism and mocking too..," he said.

Nagma, who is vice president of Mumbai Congress, commented on his post and wrote, "Quiet Right !!"

Hours later she made another tweet.

"Hv utmost respect and hv always supported Martyrs Indian Army it's Valour our Forces our Brave hearts who sacrificed their lives to keep our Nation Secured. #GalwanClash happened we lost 20 of our Brave-hearts who wer martyred why reason Chinese soldiers entered LoC our territory," she said.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had earlier slammed Richa Chadha's comment about the 2020 Galwan clash.

FWICE called Richa's comment "most irresponsible" and asked the actor to issue an unconditional apology.

"The Federation of Western India Cine Employees, which is the oldest and the largest organisation of Cine workers and is the mother body of 32 different crafts of workers, technicians, and artists working in the Film Industry has condemned the most irresponsible statement tweeted by Actress Richa Chadha abusing and disrespecting our soldiers who have laid down their lives at Galwan," the statement said.

"In view of the above, we demand an immediate unconditional apology from the actress Richa Chadha. We also appeal to all the entities of the film industry to come forward and condemn her act which has not only hurt the sentiments of the Army personnel but also that of every Indian and seek legal action against her," it added.

Richa had issued an apology through a tweet.

"Even though it can never be my intention in the least if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in the 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood," Richa wrote.

"A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me," she added.

On Wednesday, Richa had reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute any orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Lt General Dwivedi's statement was made with reference to the Defence Minister's previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.

Lt General Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it."

Sharing the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi."

As soon as she tweeted this, people slammed her for allegedly insulting the army by talking about the 2020 clash between India and China. (ANI)

