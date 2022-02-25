Mumbai/New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Income Tax department on Friday conducted searches at the premises of Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav in Mumbai on charges of tax evasion, officials said.

A team of tax department officials is undertaking the raids against Jadhav, also the chairman of the BMC standing committee, since early morning, they said.

Also Read | Indian Students in Ukraine City Hide in Basement After Russian Invasion, Seek Evacuation.

His wife Yamini Jadhav is the party MLA from the Byculla seat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)