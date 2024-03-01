Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1 (ANI): An Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft made a safe landing at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport on Friday after reporting a technical snag during a routine sortie, a defence statement said.

According to the defence statement, the crew carried out actions as per the stated procedures and safely landed, with no injuries to any occupants and no damage to the aircraft.

"A C-130J transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force encountered an unserviceability during a routine sortie in Hyderabad, Telangana, today," said the official statement.

"The crew carried out actions as per the stated procedures and safely landed at Begumpet airport. There were no injuries to any occupants and no damage to the aircraft," added the statement.

Reportedly, the aircraft made several rounds over the city before making a safe landing. (ANI)

