Pathankot (Punjab) [India], June 13 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache attack helicopter made a precautionary landing near Pathankot in Punjab, officials said on Friday.

The chopper has now returned to the base after the authorities conducted technical checks. IAF officials said.

This comes a week after an IAF Apache helicopter made a precautionary landing during a routine training sortie near Saharanpur.

In April, the Chetak helicopter made a precautionary landing near Jamnagar during a routine training mission, IAF officials said in an official statement.

Following thorough checks, the aircraft was deemed fit to fly and safely returned to its base.

In a post on X, IAF said, "After conducting necessary checks and ascertaining it to be serviceable, the helicopter was flown back to base." (ANI)

