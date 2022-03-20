New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Indian Air Force officials on Sunday apprehended one person for attempting to get inside the Hindon airbase near Delhi in an unauthorised manner.

After initial interrogation, the accused has been handed over to local police for further action, informed an IAF official today.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

