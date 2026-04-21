NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21: VNC Group, a diversified enterprise with over four decades of market leadership across welding consumables, steel wires, and fencing solutions, has announced a comprehensive brand and packaging refresh for GECO, introducing a new visual identity that transforms its range of tile adhesives, grouts, sealants, and tapes into a standout modern brand.

Also Read | Archana Puran Singh Reveals 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Stalled Her Film Career, Says 'They Think I Only Laugh'.

The vibrant new identity marks a significant milestone in GECO's evolution from a product line into a fully realised brand platform. In a category long dominated by utilitarian, text-heavy packaging that often blends into hardware store shelves, the refreshed design breaks away from outdated industrial conventions and positions GECO as a bold, contemporary challenger in the tile and stone fixing solutions segment.

Commenting on the launch, Gokul Basker, Brand Founder, GECO and Partner, VNC Group, said, "At the heart of GECO's redesign is our distinctive gecko mascot, symbolising the unmatched grip and reliability our brand stands for. Complemented by a bold 'G' icon and a vibrant blue and magenta palette, the new identity brings a fresh, modern presence to the category while strengthening recall across retail and trade touchpoints. Furthermore, this refreshed identity reflects GECO's commitment to clarity, performance, and purposeful innovation. While the look has evolved, product performance remains the same -- reliable, high-performance solutions across our full portfolio of tile adhesives, grouts, sealants, and tapes."

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: CBSE To Announce Class 12 Board Exam Results Soon at cbseresults.nic.in.

Industry Recognition

The packaging refresh follows growing industry recognition for GECO. In 2024, the brand was named among the Top 10 Adhesives & Sealants Manufacturers by Industry Outlook, recognising its commitment to quality, reliability, and delivery excellence.

About GECO

Inspired by nature's remarkable engineering, GECO delivers high-performance building solutions that hold strong, no matter the challenge. The product range -- spanning tile adhesives, grouts, sealants, and tapes -- is engineered to help professionals and creators complete their work efficiently and confidently. GECO is part of the VNC Group and is committed to continuous innovation, expanding its portfolio to meet the evolving needs of the construction and finishing industry.

About VNC Group

Headquartered in Karur, Tamil Nadu, VNC Group is a diversified enterprise with strong market leadership across welding consumables, steel wires, and fencing solutions. With over 40 years of commitment to creating lasting value, VNC's BEST range of brands serves more than 8,000 retailers across South India. VNC launched GECO and Indicus Paints in 2021 and has been rapidly expanding product offerings across both categories. VNC is also a leading distributor for Tata Steel, managing a wide portfolio of their retail products across Tamil Nadu.

For more information about GECO, visit thegeco.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)