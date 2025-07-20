New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A total of 21 civilians, including five women, who were left stranded after rain and mudslides cut off the road link to Nubra Valley in Ladakh a day ago, were sheltered at the Thoise Air Force Station overnight, officials said on Sunday.

The Western Air Command (WAC) of the Indian Air Force shared the update in a post on X.

It also shared some photos showing the state of the road and the group of civilians who had been sheltered at the key base.

"Rain & Mudslides cut off the road link to Nubra Valley yesterday. Despite being affected themselves as well, Air Force Stn Thoise sheltered 21 stranded civilians, including 5 women, for the night. Swift efforts have since restored connectivity," the WAC said in the post.

