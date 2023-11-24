Ambala, November 24: The Indian Air Force organises an air show at Air Force Station in Ambala as part of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of SQN 5. During this event, the audience was treated to a scintillating Air Display by the Suryakiran Aerobatics Team, the Aakashganga para-diving team, and Rafale and Jaguar aircraft formations.

No. 5 Squadron Air Force, also known as the "Tuskers", have completed Seventy-Five glorious years of service. To commemorate the achievement, the Squadron celebrated its Platinum Jubilee today at Air Force Station Ambala. Indian Air Force Issues Tender to HAL for Buying 12 Su-30 MKI Fighter Jets.

VIDEO | Indian Air Force (IAF) organises an air show at Air Force Station Ambala Cantonment, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/MQEuegjLti — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2023

#WATCH | Haryana: Indian Air Force organises an air show at Air Force Station in Ambala pic.twitter.com/uLCQSp8PO7 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

The ceremony was attended by serving personnel and veterans, who had served in the squadron, throughout its illustrious history. On this occasion, a special 'postal cover' was released by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Commodore Commandant of the Squadron. Tejinder Singh said, "It was a tribute to all those, who had contributed to building the rich legacy of the Squadron. On the occasion, Gr.Capt.M P Verma, Commanding Officer, 5 Sdn greeted the dignitaries, Veterans & their families in his welcome address on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee Ceremony."

Elaborating on the history of 5 Sdn, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh said that 02 November, 1948 saw the birth of TUSKERS under the leadership of Wg Cdr JRS 'Danny' Dantra at Kanpur, equipped with B-24 Liberator heavy bomber aircraft. The Squadron has been pivotal in safeguarding the skies and upholding the honour of the nation, be it the Operations in Congo, the 1965 War with Pakistan or 1971 War for Liberation of Bangladesh. Indian Air Force Carries Out Successful Test of Surface-to-Surface Version of Brahmos (Watch Video).

In 1961, under the aegis the United Nations, during operations in Congo, 5 Squadron operated Canberra long range attack aircraft. This type of unique capability was provided only by this aircraft to the UN for its military mission. 5 Sqn, also remains the only fighter squadron of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to have been deployed in a UN mission.

During the 1965 war, 5 Squadron with an offensive role, raided Sargodha and Peshawar airfield with Canberra aircraft at least six times. For outstanding services during the 1965 war, Squadron personnel were awarded one MVC, four VrCs and three VSMs. The Squadron was employed in war for the third time in 1971 and took its strikes deep into enemy territory, attacking PAF bases at Sargodha, Chander and Risalewala.

On the first day of August 1981, Tuskers were re-equipped with Deep Penetration Strike capable aircraft, the 'Jaguar' at Ambala. In July 1988, 5 Squadron participated in Operation Pawan, in Support of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka. Over the years, the Tuskers' have proved their mettle, by displaying exceptional professionalism representing the IAF internationally, in various exercises with foreign air forces, such as Cope Thunder, Red Flag 2014 and Cope India-2018.

'Tuskers' continue to spearhead the IAF's deep penetration strike force, flying upgraded Jaguar aircraft. Tuskers continue to train hard, as they have always done, to take the battle deep into enemy territory, to strike hard with precision, fulfilling the Squadron's motto of "Shakti Vijayete which translates into 'Strength is victory".

