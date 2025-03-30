New Delhi [India], March 30(ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be participating in Exercise INIOCHOS-25, a prestigious multinational air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force. The exercise will take place at Andravida Air Base, Greece, from 31 March 2025 to 11 April 2025. The IAF contingent will include Su-30 MKI fighters along with combat enabler IL-78 & C-17 aircraft, according to the Defence Ministry.

INIOCHOS is a biennial multinational air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force. It serves as a platform for air forces to hone their skills, exchange tactical knowledge, and strengthen military ties. The exercise will integrate multiple air and surface assets from fifteen countries under realistic combat scenarios, designed to simulate modern-day air warfare challenges, the ministry's statement said on Sunday.

"The IAF looks forward to participating in Exercise INIOCHOS 25, a platform to enhance international cooperation, synergy and interoperability among participating Air Forces," the statement read.

This exercise will provide an opportunity to train in planning and executing Combined Air operations, refine tactics in complex air warfare scenarios, and gain insights into operational best practices. With all operations conducted from Andravida, IAF's participation will not only strengthen its operational capabilities but also contribute to mutual learning and enhanced coordination among participating countries.

"IAF's participation in INIOCHOS-25 reflects its commitment to global defence cooperation and operational excellence. The exercise will further reinforce India's strategic partnerships-and bolster its capabilities in joint operations with friendly nations," the statement concluded. (ANI)

