New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Indian Air Force will participate in a mega multilateral exercise in Greece from April 24 to May 4.

The exercise will be conducted at the Andravida air base, the IAF said, adding it will be participating with four Su-30 MKIs and two C-17 aircraft.

It said the objective of the exercise is to enhance international cooperation, synergy and interoperability amongst the participating air forces.

"The exercise will be conducted in a realistic combat scenario involving multiple types of air and surface assets," the IAF said in a statement.

"It will also enable the participating contingents to engage in professional interactions, providing valuable insight into each other's best practices," it said.

