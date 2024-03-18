Baptla (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): In a remarkable display of military prowess, the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets and cargo planes were seen conducting a trial run on the highway airstrip located in Korisapadu, Baptla District.

The highlight of the event was the successful landing of an N-32 cargo plane on the airstrip, showcasing the adaptability and versatility of the location for military operations.

Also Read | RSS Slammed by All India Kisan Sabha or Calling Protesting Farmers of Punjab and Haryana 'Disruptive Forces'.

Local residents were captivated as they watched the precise manoeuvring of the warplanes with keen interest.

The demonstration not only provided a spectacle for onlookers but also underscored the strategic importance of such makeshift airstrips in remote areas.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Drunk Man Stabs Sister-in-Law to Death During Fight With His Wife in Alipur.

The presence of fighter jets on the highway airstrip serves as a testament to the preparedness and agility of the armed forces in utilising unconventional terrain for tactical purposes.

This event also highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance the nation's defence capabilities and readiness to respond to any potential threats.

The successful execution of the trial run demonstrates the meticulous planning and coordination among the military personnel involved.

It also serves as a reminder of the significant role that innovation and resourcefulness play in ensuring national security.

As the fighter jets took to the skies from the highway airstrip, they left behind a sense of awe and admiration among the spectators. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)