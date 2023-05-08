Jaipur, May 8: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving at least two civilians dead on the ground, police said. Indian Air Force MiG-21 Fighter Aircraft Crashes Near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, Pilot Safe (Watch Video).

Two Civilian Women Died

The pilot of the plane is safe, District Collector Rukmani Riar said. The aircraft crashed near Dabli area of Hanumangarh. IAF Plane Crash in Rajasthan: Indian Air Force MiG-21 Fighter Aircraft Crashes in Hamumangarh, Pilot Safe; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Visuals From Crashed Site in Rajasthan

Additional Superintendent of Police, Jassaram Bose said at least two civilian casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited.

