Jaipur, May 8: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving at least two civilians dead on the ground, police said. Indian Air Force MiG-21 Fighter Aircraft Crashes Near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, Pilot Safe (Watch Video).

Two Civilian Women Died

#WATCH | Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. Two civilian women died and a man was injured in the incident, the pilot sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/z4BZBsECVV — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

The pilot of the plane is safe, District Collector Rukmani Riar said. The aircraft crashed near Dabli area of Hanumangarh. IAF Plane Crash in Rajasthan: Indian Air Force MiG-21 Fighter Aircraft Crashes in Hamumangarh, Pilot Safe; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Visuals From Crashed Site in Rajasthan

#WATCH | Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. The pilot is safe. More details awaited: IAF Sources pic.twitter.com/0WOwoU5ASi — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

Additional Superintendent of Police, Jassaram Bose said at least two civilian casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited.

