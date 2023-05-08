Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan on Monday. The fighter jet had taken off from Suratgarh. The pilot is safe. More details awaited. IAF Jet Crash: Aircraft of Indian Air Force Crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur (Watch Video).

Visuals From Crashed Site:

#WATCH | Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. The pilot is safe. More details awaited: IAF Sources pic.twitter.com/0WOwoU5ASi — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)