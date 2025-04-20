New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Indian Air Force is participating in a premier multinational air combat exercise in the United Arab Emirates which will take place from April 21 to May 8.

The IAF is fielding MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft in the exercise 'Desert Flag-10' hosted by the UAE Air Force, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Dalit Man Alleges Unnatural Sex, Assault and Urinating on Him by 2 'Drunk' Men in Sikar.

Besides India and the UAE, the contingents from the air forces of 10 other nations including the US, the UK, Australia, Bahrain, France, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Republic of Korea, and Turkey will take part in the exercise.

A contingent of the IAF reached Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE to participate in the multinational air combat exercise, the ministry said.

Also Read | Murshidabad Violence: Supreme Court To Hear on April 21 PIL Seeking Judicial Probe Into Violent Protests in West Bengal Over Waqf Act.

"The aim of the exercise is to undertake complex and diverse fighter engagements, with exchange of operational knowledge and best practices with some of the most capable air forces in the world," the statement said.

Participation in such exercises enhances mutual understanding interoperability, and strengthens military cooperation among the participating nations, it said.

The IAF's participation underscores India's commitment to "strengthening defence ties and interoperability with friendly nations in the region and beyond", it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)