Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 18 (ANI): The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) will perform an air show on April 19 and 20 at the Namkum Army Ground in Ranchi.

Squadron Leader Gaurav Patel, who is part of the team, said that the event is divided into two parts -- the composite phase and the synchro phase.

"We are the only nine-aircraft aerobatic team in Asia. On April 19 and 20, we will be performing from the Namkum Army Ground at 9:45 am. We will be flying as low as 100 feet. This event is divided into two parts -- the composite part, in which all nine aircraft will fly together, and the synchro phase, in which we will separate into smaller formations to perform low-level manoeuvres," Squadron Leader Gaurav Patel added.

Flight Lieutenant Kanwal Sandhu said that people will witness the passion, discipline, and enthusiasm of the Indian Air Force through the show.

"Tomorrow's air show will be conducted by the Indian Air Force's SKAT. Through this air show, you will see the passion, discipline, and enthusiasm of the Indian Air Force. For the first time in Ranchi, you will witness nine fighter jets flying at a very low altitude. The pilots of the Indian Air Force will proudly display the tricolour in the sky. We look forward to seeing you all tomorrow at the Namkum Army Ground at 9:30 am," Flight Lieutenant Sandhu said.

The Indian Air Force's renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) was formed in 1996 and is among the very few nine-aircraft aerobatics teams in the world, and the only one in Asia.

This one of a kind team has carried out more than 500 displays in India, besides showcasing the professionalism of the Indian Air force in Air Shows abroad in China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore and UAE.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, popularly known as SKAT, inherits the motto "Sadaiva Sarvottam" with ease, aptly describing the adage "Always the Best".

This event will not only showcase the extraordinary skills of the pilots but also provided an opportunity for the public to witness the dedication and excellence of the Indian Air Force. The Air Show was organised as part of the IAF's outreach programme and to spread awareness about the Armed Forces and to inspire the youth of the country to join the Armed Forces. (ANI)

