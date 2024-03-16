New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): IAS officer Abhimanyu Singh was appointed Officer on Special Duty to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday.

The IAS officer was the personal secretary of former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

"Abhimanyu S/o Sh. Amir Singh is hereby appointed as Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister, Haryana with effect from the date he assumes charge as such, with the same terms and conditions issued vide order No. 2/4/2014-IEL, dated 10th August 2020," the order of Governor of Haryana stated on Friday.

"Revised terms and conditions will be issued later on with the concurrence/approval of the Finance Department," it stated.

Notably, the new Chief Minister Saini, won the floor test during a special session of the state assembly on Wednesday.

Saini took the oath on Wednesday as the Haryana CM at a swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh.

Four BJP leaders, Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Jai Parkash Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, and Banwari Lal, took oaths as ministers in the Haryana cabinet. Also, one independent MLA, Ranjit Singh, was administered an oath by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

After the collapse of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance and the subsequent resignation of CM Khattar, he said that the demand of the JJP leaders over the Lok Sabha polls seat allocation may have led to the split of the alliance.

An influential figure within the Other Backward Classes community, Nayab Saini is the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra and was appointed the party's state boss in October last year. He is also a close confidante of outgoing CM Khattar. (ANI)

