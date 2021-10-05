Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Tuesday said IAS officer Amit Kumar has been appointed as additional chief electoral officer of the state.

Two Punjab Civil Services officers Amarbir Singh and Inder Pal have been appointed as joint CEOs, Raju said in a statement.

The Punjab poll panel's chief said these appointments were made as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India for which the Punjab government had sent a list of three officers for the three posts each through the office of the Punjab chief electoral officer.

He said the ECI had also consulted the office of Punjab's chief electoral officer to finalise these names.

The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

