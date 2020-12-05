Lucknow, Dec 5 (PTI) An IAS officer on election duty for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls died due to a heart attack, an official said on Saturday.

District Magistrate of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma said that IAS officer Ajay Kumar Singh (50), who was deployed as an observer in Varanasi, died at around 9.30 am while on his way to the counting centre. PTI ZIR/NAV

