New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Education, has been assigned the charge of CBSE Chairman, officials said on Monday.

The development comes following relinquishing of charge by former CBSE Chairman Manoj Ahuja after he was appointed as the OSD in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Molested in School by Her Classmate in Rewari; Case Registered.

"Consequent upon reliving of Manoj Ahuja from the post of CBSE chairman, the charge has been assigned to Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing assignments," a senior MoE official said.

A 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre, Joshi has previously served as chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). He is also the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Also Read | Cryptocurrencies Threaten Financial Sovereignty, Need to Be Banned, Says RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)