By Anmol Sharma

Jagatsinghpur (Odisha) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Regional Headquarters (North East) conducted a comprehensive Search and Rescue (SAR) Workshop and Sea Exercise in Paradip, witnessing active participation from key local SAR stakeholders and multiple resource agencies.

Also Read | Who Is Ira Bindra? All About Reliance Industries’ Human Resources Chief Named Among World’s Top CHROs.

The exercise aimed to curb smuggling, prevent illegal intrusion, and enhance preparedness for various coastal emergencies, ensuring an effective and coordinated emergency response under the supervision of the Coast Guard Commander.

A demonstration was carried out simulating an aircraft accident involving ditching into the sea. Teams from the State Search and Rescue unit actively participated in the mass evacuation exercise, focusing on improving coordination between state agencies and the Coast Guard during emergency operations.

Also Read | Muthoot Finance Gold Net Profit 2025: Muthoot Capital's Q2 Profit Falls 82% to INR 2.83 Crore.

Speaking to ANI, IG (North East) Iqbal Singh Chauhan said, "We conduct Search and Rescue (SAR) and Sea Exercises annually to validate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and improve coordination with other agencies. We also involve aircraft during the Sea Exercise, including the dropping of life rafts."

He added, "Today's exercise simulated a mass evacuation in the event of an aircraft accident. We involved aircraft, the Marine Police, and the Port authorities to ensure effective coordination during the rescue and evacuation operations."

Further, Chauhan stated, "We have requested the Government of Odisha to allocate land for the upgradation of ports like Gopalpur. Currently, Paradip is our only major harbour in the region. With several new harbours coming up in Odisha, we want to ensure our presence there, including at Gopalpur."

"At present, we have a smaller vessel based in Gopalpur, but we aim to strengthen infrastructure in both Odisha and West Bengal. Infrastructure is essential for effective maritime operations. Therefore, for all upcoming ports, we will be requesting land and basic amenities so that we can develop the required facilities," he added.

He also mentioned that discussions are underway to establish Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) or drone stations at Dhamra. "The Indian Coast Guard's presence in Odisha is expected to increase substantially in the next four to five years," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)